Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

