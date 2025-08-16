Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 799.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

CSAN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). Cosan had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

