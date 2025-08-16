Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $33,000 Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of BORR opened at $2.30 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $543.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.81 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 5.48%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

