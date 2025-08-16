Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $200,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AEM opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $137.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

