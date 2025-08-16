Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,808 AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 37.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 85.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. AerSale Corporation has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AerSale

AerSale Profile

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.