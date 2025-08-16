Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Safe Bulkers

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.