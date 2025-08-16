Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sasol by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 106,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sasol by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 528,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sasol by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Sasol Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sasol Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
