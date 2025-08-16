Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $149,000 Investment in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 353,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $19,172,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.32 on Friday. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

