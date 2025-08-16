Aigen Investment Management LP Has $77,000 Holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,982 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

