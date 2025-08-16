Aigen Investment Management LP Has $203,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

