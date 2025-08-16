Aigen Investment Management LP Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Semrush by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Semrush by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Semrush Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.65. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $208,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 907,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,025.55. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,560. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,906 shares of company stock worth $25,571,254 over the last ninety days. 55.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

