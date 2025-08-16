Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,760,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,735,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,009,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18,441,414.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,290,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $8.57 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.20 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

