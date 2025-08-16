Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 3,637.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -374.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,400. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

