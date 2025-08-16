Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $149,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $138.98 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

