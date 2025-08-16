Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,394,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,322,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,293,000 after buying an additional 102,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,857,000 after buying an additional 286,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.