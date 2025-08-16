Aberdeen Group plc Sells 269,326 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,326 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $92,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,719,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,129,000 after purchasing an additional 759,573 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $207.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

