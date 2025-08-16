Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 419,768 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,768 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $75,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 85.7% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 253,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 116,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 107,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

