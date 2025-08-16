Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $48,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FIS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.