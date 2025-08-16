Aberdeen Group plc Has $81.35 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $81,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $312,946,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MetLife by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MetLife by 8,789.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 806,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $77.34 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

