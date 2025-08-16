Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,365,125 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $72,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

