AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $365.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

