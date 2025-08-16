a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of AKA stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.82 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

