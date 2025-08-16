687,378 Shares in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,187,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

