5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

