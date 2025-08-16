5,931 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.