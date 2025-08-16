4,729 Shares in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.37. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $8,616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,634,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,654,194.56. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,882,167. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

