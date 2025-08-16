4,038 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.12.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,473. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.62.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

