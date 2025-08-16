395,718 Shares in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 395,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in First Horizon by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

