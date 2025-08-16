3,868,208 Shares in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.73 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

