329 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 764,761 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $219,878,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

NXPI opened at $228.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

