31,679 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,568 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.9%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,044.70. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

