2,567 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

