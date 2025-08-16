250,000 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 115,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

