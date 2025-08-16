21,135 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,040 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

