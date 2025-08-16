1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

1stdibs.com stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

