10,058 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,058 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.73 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.92.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

