Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Ronan Cox Purchases 40 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £148 ($200.24).

Ronan Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Friday, July 11th, Ronan Cox acquired 48 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($205.22).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ronan Cox bought 44 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($200.03).

Zotefoams Price Performance

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.49) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.27. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 222 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 485 ($6.56). The firm has a market cap of £195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams ( LON:ZTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.