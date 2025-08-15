Xi Lin Purchases 3,080 Shares of Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin acquired 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 411,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,757.50. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HFFG opened at $3.41 on Friday. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $298.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hf Foods Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

