Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XERS. Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,602.30. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 502,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

