Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XENE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 323,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 65,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

