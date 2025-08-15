Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

