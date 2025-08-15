Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

