Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.7692.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.