Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $367.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.5455.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,231,000 after buying an additional 462,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 127.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day moving average of $316.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 226.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $279.08 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.