WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.20 price target (up from $4.80) on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Price Performance

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.24. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.64.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,098,000. LB Partners LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,358,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 273,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.