Westpac Banking Corp Sells 437 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.