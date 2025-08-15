Westpac Banking Corp Sells 433 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 64,555 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8%

TROW stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.