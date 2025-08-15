Westpac Banking Corp Sells 306 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

