Westpac Banking Corp Has $164,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.99 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -194.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

