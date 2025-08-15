Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after buying an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

